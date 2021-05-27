RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.