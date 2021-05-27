Cancel
RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 504.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 40,374 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 2,090 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $43.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $83,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.