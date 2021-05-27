Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.