Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
