Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.