Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “. Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp makes up about 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $43.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$71.35 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $71.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.69 million to $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.