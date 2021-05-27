Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com