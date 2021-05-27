Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.