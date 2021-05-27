Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet
BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.www.modernreaders.com