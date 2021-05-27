Cancel
Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65,532 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,532 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

