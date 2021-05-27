Cancel
Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,050 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

www.modernreaders.com
