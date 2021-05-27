Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.