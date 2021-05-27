Cancel
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

