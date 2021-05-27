BlackRock Inc. Has $3.01 Billion Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $3,008,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com