Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. A number of other hedge...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Alphabet Inc Lrb#Googl#Norges Bank#Md#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Susquehanna Bancshares#Loop Capital#Peg#Google Services#Google Maps#Google Play Search#News Ratings#Alphabet Daily Enter#Alphabet Alphabet Inc#Marketbeat Com#Hedge Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Technologymodernreaders.com

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 40,374 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 239.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,149 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Economymodernreaders.com

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 4.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $91,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $31.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.92.