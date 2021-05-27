Cancel
Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 9,506 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnst#S A#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Retail Price#Retail Investors#Monster Beverage Co#Banco Santander S A#Old Mission Capital Llc#Ibm Retirement Fund#Credit Suisse Group#Truist Financial#Argus#Truist Securities#Seven Llc#Marketbeat Com#Mnst Stock#Beverage Distributors#Beverage Bases#Company
