Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 9,506 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)
Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,123 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.