Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
