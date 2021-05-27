Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.