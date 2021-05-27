Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Summer skin protection recommended for inside and outside

Hillsdale Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSDALE - Many people prioritize skin protection when spending time outdoors, but skin damage from UV rays and free radicals can occur inside too. Area experts suggest these tips and insights this summer:. Indoor and Outdoor Hazards. If you’re already taking measures to protect skin while outdoors, that’s great. The...

www.hillsdale.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Exercise#Sunscreen#Sun Protection#Natural Light#Fernblock Ple Technology#Md#Statepoint Media#Skin Protection#Skin Damage#Ultimate Skin Health#Complete Protection#Sunlight#Uv Blocking#Uv Rays#Sun Damage#Sensitive Areas#Outdoor Hazards#U S Dermatologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareCosmopolitan

7 Skin Tints That'll Have You Forgetting About Foundation This Summer

Hi, hello, and welcome to my TED talk on skin tints, aka my absolute favorite makeup thing right now. Skin tints, if you're new to the trend, are basically a sheerer version of tinted moisturizers—think: the ultimate in no-makeup makeup. Unlike foundation or even full-coverage BB/CC creams, skin tints are super lightweight and blendable, meaning you don't need to use a makeup brush or sponge to apply one (clean fingers work just fine), and since they're so sheer, they don't get cakey or settle into fine lines or pores throughout the day either. Will they cover a full-on rosacea flare or cystic acne breakout? No. But they're also not meant to. The main purpose of a skin tint is to provide just a hint of (somewhat buildable) coverage while feeling like you're wearing nothing on your face. Basically, you just gotta try it to see the hype. And to get you started, I rounded up the seven best skin tints that'll make your skin glow with virtually zero effort, below.
Skin CareHenry County Daily Herald

Your skin on stress: Pimples, wrinkles, dullness and more

Your skin on stress is not a pretty sight. Stress hormones such as cortisol can trigger breakouts, dull skin, accelerate aging and exasperate skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. That' s especially true when your internal pressure cooker stays at a constant boil -- and who isn't overly stressed...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Summer Skin Needs One Thing: Avène Extrême Cream

When it comes to winter skin care, we know our daily routine needs a little extra TLC, especially on the hydration front. The cold air and dry, indoor heat can leave our skin feeling wrung out, flaky, and itchy. Derms usually recommend doubling down on hydration to keep dry skin at bay. But come summer? Skin care is a whole different ballgame, which is why Avene Extreme Cream ($38) gets namechecked… a lot.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The Skin-Care Products Dermatologists Can’t Stop Recommending Are on Super Sale in Honor of MDW

It’s hard to choose just one thing to love about Memorial Day Weekend. Its arrival means that beaches are officially open, hotdogs and watermelon will be on every menu for the foreseeable future, and you can wear head-to-toe white without having to worry about someone making a rude comment about your outfit’s seasonal appropriateness. But as a beauty editor (and total skin-care nerd), the thing I’m most excited about for the start-of-summer holiday is the fact that so many dermatologist-favorite skin-care products are on super sale this weekend, because of Memorial Day beauty sales (of which there are many).
Skin CarePosted by
Daily Voice

Summer Skin Safety

Summer is here! As we start to spend more time out in the sun, it’s important to remember to keep these skin safety tips in mind. Overexposure to the sun can result in health complications, including skin cancer. Remember these sun safety tips as you and your family spend time outside this summer:
Skin CareElite Daily

Welcome To The Summer Of Skin Tints

Excuse me while I wipe the term “heavy coverage” from my brain. After nonstop summers of piling on heavy foundations and complexion products, I’ve made the switch to skin tints or tinted moisturizers for ultra light, breathable wear — and I’m not looking back. While still providing a base layer of coverage, this group of products allows you to showcase your natural features (hi, freckles!) and glow. Even better, myriad skin tints and tinted moisturizers are formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients, like antioxidants, peptides, and more. Who doesn't love a dual-action product that amps up your skin’s radiance even after you take it off? Monsters, probably. All this is to say, one of the amazing skin tints or tinted moisturizers below should definitely be your next makeup move.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
PWLiving

Protect Your Skin this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. As temperatures rise and outdoor activities increase, do not forget sun safety awareness over the holiday and throughout the year. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Whether you head to the beach or the backyard, protect your family from the sun’s...
Skin CareGrand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Do all skin tones need sun protection?

We go through a lot of sunscreen at my house. After years of reporting about the health risks of sun exposure, I'm a true believer in slathering up before heading outside. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says everyone should wear sunscreen. "We believe that all people should photo...
Skin Caretelegram.com

Letter: Sunscreen protects skin from harmful UV rays

With the summer months approaching, many individuals should be reminded of the importance sunscreen plays in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly decreasing the likelihood of developing sunburns, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Premature aging is the breakdown of collagen, a main protein...
Cancerhoustonpublicmedia.org

Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Protect Your Skin

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month. Dr. Don Briscoe, associate professor of clinical sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine tells us how to protect our skin and reduce our risk. “Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. While more likely in lighter skinned people, skin...
Skin Carehealththoroughfare.com

Take Care of Your Skin and Find Out What It Needs For Summer

Seasons come and go, and so do your skin’s needs. What works in the winter might not be so great in the summer. It’s like changing clothes. Your skin care routine can follow the same rule, switching a heavy moisturize with sunscreen, for example. But how do you know exactly...
Skin CareMetroWest Daily News

It's important to use sunscreen

With the summer months approaching, many individuals should be reminded of the importance sunscreen plays in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly decreasing the likelihood of developing sunburns, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Premature aging is the breakdown of collagen, a main protein...
Skin CareBHG

4 Must-Have Products to Get Your Skin Summer Ready

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This is part of our weekly series Test Drive, where our team of beauty experts demystify products and tools, and explore new techniques IRL.
Skin Carenorthernvirginiamag.com

Expert Advice: Skin care tips to follow this summer

As we get ready to head to the beach, Dr. Oyesanya provides tips to keeping your skin safe from the sun and different types of cancers to watch for. With summer on our heels, appropriate, seasonal skin care is important to make sure your skin is happy and healthy. One way to make sure you are staying skin safe is to avoid peak hours in the sun. The sun is typically at its peak from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the sun is at its brightest and hottest from noon to 3 p.m. If you have to be outside during these hours, try to minimize exposing your skin to the sun. Carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat are simple ways to help block those pesky UV rays.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

The Hottest In-Office Skin Treatments for Summer

As ridiculous as the phrase "hot girl summer" sounds, we find comfort in the fact that there is the possibility of a fun-filled post-vaccine summer with friends and loved ones. Although it feels as if 2020 was some hyperbolic time chamber where everything came to a standstill and you could still remember your pre-lockdown days like they were yesterday, time went on—and it shows in the change of the seasons, in the trending styles, and, unfortunately, in our skin. Now, we've become masters at taking care of our skin at home, but there is no denying that countless hours of Zoom meetings and blue-light radiation from our phones have done some damage to our skin. So now that we're going out into the world again, how can we have the same radiance or supple bounce in our skin as we did before living in lockdown? N.Y.C.-based, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Anetta Reszcko, MD, PhD, gives us a full breakdown of the best in-office procedure to consider this post-lockdown summer.
Skin Caredakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Enjoying summer sun while avoiding skin damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The warmer weather will be sticking around soon and the sun’s rays will be out in full force. In this Avera Medical Minute Q&A, Sam Wright talks with an Avera dermatologist about staying safe as summer approaches. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All...
Skin Carehealthyplace.com

Summer Guide to Survive Skin Picking Stigma

As someone with skin picking disorder, summer was always a time of dread. It was as if the warm weather grew stigma the same way it could grow plants. Guidance during those days of my life would have been great for handling fear and shame, and a short summer guide to survive skin picking disorder stigma is exactly what I'd like to offer now.
Skin Careholrmagazine.com

Get Glowing Summer Skin with goop

Summertime skin is all about maintaining that healthy glow, and goop has you covered. As the weather finally starts to warm up, there are some simple tweaks we can make to our daily skincare routine to help ensure our skin looks glowing and healthy all summer long – thanks to goop’s incredible skincare line up of effective must-haves.