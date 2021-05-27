Taking Stock of IT in the New World
The current business environment is a perfect storm created by the confluence of constant disruption and geopolitical and socioeconomic factors, not to mention the pandemic that's accelerated tech transformations. All of it has required a degree of reinvention, which as I defined in my previous piece, occurs when an organization shifts responsibilities from traditional cost and complexity management to those that enable every company to become a tech-driven company while simultaneously running and reinventing the business.