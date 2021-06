Search for Data Scientist on google today, or what skills are needed to be a Data Scientist, and you will be overwhelmed by tons of information -Medium, LinkedIn, News, private coaching sites, etc Everybody is telling us that Data Scientist is a widely needed profession in 21st century. To become a Data Scientist requires mastery of statistics, programming, and machine learning. But does a lot of information really bring us a lot of value? What kind of job are real industrial data scientists doing?