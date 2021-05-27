Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Prepare for Nuclear Winter Holiday Season With this Fallout Themed Advent Calendar for $27

By Joe Tilleli
The Inventory
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar (Pre-order) | $27 | Amazon. The holidays are only 6 months away. Stop procrastinating and get your gifts picked out already. Pre-order Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Advent Calendar for your fellow vault dwellers or for yourself a way to have a little more fun this holiday season with twenty-five days of surprises and unique keepsakes from Fallout.

kinjadeals.theinventory.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Winter#Holiday Season#Advent Calendar#A Little More#Pre Order#Vault#Out For Season#Pre Order Fallout#Surprises#Unique Keepsakes#Fun#Twenty Five Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Marvel 2021 Advent Calendar (76196) First Look

Continuing with more LEGO set reveals for the second half of 2021, we now have a first look at the LEGO Marvel 2021 Advent Calendar (76196) coming from the Japanese catalog. The image does confirm some of the minifigures that were reported to have including Iron Man with an ugly sweater, Spider-Man in the yellow jacket, Thor, Black Widow, and Thanos. It is listed as a September 1 release with the price point most likely being $39.99.
Video GamesIGN

The Holiday 2021 Xbox Calendar Starts to Fill in – Unlocked 497

As E3 2021 looms, the big games are starting to show their hand. We discuss the recent gameplay reveals for Far Cry 6 and Dying Light 2 - both of which also got firm Fall release dates. Plus: Bungie's next project, Microsoft Flight Simulator does some housekeeping to maybe get ready for its Xbox Series X release, and more!
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Giant Inflatable Pickle Float

It’s back! The last time this Giant Inflatable Pickle Float was in stock it sold out fast!. Order HERE —-> 36 Inch Giant Inflatable Pickle 1 Piece. Take a big bite out of summer fun when you go for a float in this gigantic pickle. This giant 36 inch pickle will be the hit of the party. ONE per order. For ages 3+
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bushes after the winter season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With no snow this winter some bushes are looking rough. Dan Cashman has the tips on how to fix it. It’s a much harder winter than we thought a lot of damage is showing up now on ornamental shrubs. Dwarf Spiera a lot of years we...
Hobbiesnewpaper24.com

Get Prepared for Summer season With These Nature-Themed Board Video games – NEWPAPER24

Get Prepared for Summer season With These Nature-Themed Board Video games. With vaccination charges climbing in the US and pandemic restrictions easing, I’m eagerly anticipating the return of in-person board recreation nights. Many people wish to reconnect with family and friends after a 12 months of isolation, and enjoying tabletop and different board video games collectively is an effective way to spend time with these you like.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Jump Starters

You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Looking for More Online Deals? Click here for more THRIFTY DEALS. Please note that Amazon prices tend to change often so prices may be higher or lower without notice. This post contains affiliate links.
Shoppingtformers.com

Scalper Buster - $80 Movie Masterpiece Megatron MPM-8 Ships FREE!

Today is your lucky day as the Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Megatron MPM-8 figure is on sale for 50% off the price of $159.99 USD for just $79.99 USD with FREE shipping included from Hasbro Toy Shop. They have a limited quantity available so get yours while they last now on eBay.com.
LifestyleKHQ Right Now

Airports prepare for a busy holiday weekend

With the CDC announcing those who are vaccinated can travel again, many are expected to take to the air for the first time in a long time this Memorial Day Weekend. AAA is predicting 37 million Americans will be traveling Friday through Sunday. So, as you are packing you bags for the weekend here's what you should be prepared for at the airport.
Video Gamesdoodlecraftblog.com

Fallout 4 Themed Video Game Party DIY!

This post may contain affiliate links, sponsored content and products received at no cost. Attention all Vault Dwellers: This is the party you'll want to get out of cryosleep for! Plan the perfect, totally geeked out Fallout themed party! If you've played the game, you know. It's a post-apocalyptic environment set in the year 2077, but everything has an old school 1950's vibe.
AgricultureFredericksburg Standard

Peach season prevails despite winter storm

Despite the fear among growers that Storm Uri could affect harvests, local peach growers report an average, or even above average yield this season. Studebaker Farms owner Russ Studebaker is surprised with how resilient the crops are and how little damage they sustained from extreme weather. Even with the storm...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Amazon UK offering steelbook with Zelda: Skyward Sword HD purchase

Amazon UK has revealed a special purchase bonus for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. When you pick up the game, you’ll be given a special steelbook. The official design can be seen above. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches for Switch on July 16. Amazon UK has pre-orders here.
tasmaniantimes.com

Be Prepared for Winter Walking

If you’re planning to hike this winter, invest in the right gear. Being unprepared for Australia’s harsh terrain can be deadly. Two years ago, emergency workers rescued a hiker in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. He had spent nine days in his tent in freezing weather with dangerous blizzards, trying to keep dry from infiltrating snow and rain.