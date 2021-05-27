Prepare for Nuclear Winter Holiday Season With this Fallout Themed Advent Calendar for $27

Continuing with more LEGO set reveals for the second half of 2021, we now have a first look at the LEGO Marvel 2021 Advent Calendar (76196) coming from the Japanese catalog. The image does confirm some of the minifigures that were reported to have including Iron Man with an ugly sweater, Spider-Man in the yellow jacket, Thor, Black Widow, and Thanos. It is listed as a September 1 release with the price point most likely being $39.99.