Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Clarendon. * Until Saturday, June 05. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to a stage near 27.0 feet on Friday. However, additional rainfall may lead to additional rises. Continue to monitor the latest river forecast updates. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 27.2 Thu 7 PM 27.0 27.0 26.8 **Falling**