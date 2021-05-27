Cancel
Arkansas County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River At Clarendon. * Until Saturday, June 05. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to a stage near 27.0 feet on Friday. However, additional rainfall may lead to additional rises. Continue to monitor the latest river forecast updates. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 27.2 Thu 7 PM 27.0 27.0 26.8 **Falling**

Arkansas County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lonoke, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lonoke; Prairie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PRAIRIE SOUTHEASTERN LONOKE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hensley Island, or 14 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving east at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Altheimer... Humphrey Humnoke... Brummitt Stuttgart Municipal Airport... Hensley Island Pine Bluff Arsenal... Wabbaseka Allport... Coy Sherrill... Tucker Gethsemane... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Ferda... Bayou Meteo State Game Area
Monroe County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Prairie County in central Arkansas North central Monroe County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 330 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pryor, or 12 miles southwest of Augusta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brinkley... Augusta Des Arc... Bald Knob Patterson... Hunter McCrory... Hurricane Lake WMA Pryor... Cotton Plant Fargo... Becton Howell... Penrose McClelland... Gregory Grays... Pumpkin Bend Worden... Jasmine This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 213 and 218. US Highway 67 between mile markers 55 and 56. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Monroe County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Monroe; Prairie; White; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...NORTH CENTRAL MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Augusta to near Bald Knob to near Higginson. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Augusta... Patterson West Point... Hunter McCrory... Hurricane Lake WMA Pryor... Cotton Plant Griffithville... Fargo Becton... Howell Penrose... McClelland Gregory... Grays Fitzhugh... Pumpkin Bend Worden... Jasmine A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and central Arkansas.
Arkansas County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Jefferson; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Desha County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Lincoln County in southeastern Arkansas Southwestern Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linwood, or 11 miles east of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Star City... Gould Grady... Nebo Cottondale... Whitefield Linwood... Cane Creek State Park Little Bayou Meto Park... Madding Mills... Woodville Langford... Douglas Richardson... Arkansas Post Tarry... Cornerstone Tamo... Rose Hill HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Arkansas County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Madding, or 10 miles east of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Altheimer Grady... Cottondale Woodville... Whitefield Langford... Linwood Richardson... Madding Tarry... Cornerstone Tamo... Moscow Ladd... Bayou Meteo State Game Area Glenlake... Reydell Sarassa... Yorktown HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Monroe County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Palmer, or 8 miles west of Marvell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palmer... Pine City Ragtown... Louisiana Purchase State Park HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH