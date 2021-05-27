Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the South Grand River at Urich. * Until Sunday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * Impact...At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am South Grand River Urich 24.0 27.5 Thu 7pm 27.7 27.8 22.2