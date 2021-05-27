The Apple Watch Series 6 is On Sale for $70 Off For Memorial Day 2021

Lenovo has a reputation for making solid machines at good prices, and in celebration of Memorial Day, those prices have gotten even better. Enter the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021, and like other Memorial Day sales we’ve seen, you don’t actually have to wait until Memorial Day — you can shop these deals today. For this sale, Lenovo is offering a selection of some of its best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories like webcams and headphones at savings of up to 60% off. That can save you hundreds of dollars, depending on which machine you choose. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but with prices like these, they may not even last until the weekend, so you better be quick.