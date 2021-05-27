Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Apple Watch Series 6 is On Sale for $70 Off For Memorial Day 2021

By Tobey Grumet Segal
Decider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. The Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale this Memorial Day 2021 for $70 off. B&H Photo is...

decider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Apple Pay#Google Maps#Health And Fitness#Memorial Day#New Day#Decider#B H Photo#Avoda#Covid#The Weather Channel#Citibike#Purchases#Processor#Watchfaces#Line#Workouts#Chosen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Shopping
Related
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

How to Remotely Control Your iPhone Camera With or Without an Apple Watch

Remotely controlling the shutter on your iPhone's camera lets you include yourself in the photo while avoiding the limitations of a selfie. For example, it allows you to take a picture of a wider scene with you included in the frame, which is ideal for landscape shots or group photos. If your ‌iPhone‌ is on a tripod, taking the shot remotely also reduces the risk of camera shake. Here's how to do it.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Could these be Apple’s next Beats true wireless earbuds?

Given that Beats by Dre is an undeniable leader in the wireless headphone space, it’s always been a bit odd that the Apple-owned brand has never created a set of true wireless earbuds aimed users who aren’t athletes or gym rats. But that could be about to change — and as soon as June 2021 — if this leaked photo of the purported new Beats earbuds is accurate.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021: Up to 60% off laptops, gaming PCs, accessories

Lenovo has a reputation for making solid machines at good prices, and in celebration of Memorial Day, those prices have gotten even better. Enter the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021, and like other Memorial Day sales we’ve seen, you don’t actually have to wait until Memorial Day — you can shop these deals today. For this sale, Lenovo is offering a selection of some of its best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories like webcams and headphones at savings of up to 60% off. That can save you hundreds of dollars, depending on which machine you choose. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but with prices like these, they may not even last until the weekend, so you better be quick.
Cell Phonesgadgethacks.com

Remove the Annoying Photo Widget from Your iPhone's Today View to Stop Showing Potentially Embarrassing Pics

Apple's iOS 14 introduced a new world of iPhone customization thanks to its updated widgets that can live on both the home screen and Today View. While they're incredibly useful, they're not very interactive, they restrict what's shown, and you can't resize them afterward. However, those issues pale in comparison to the annoying Photos widget in Today View's auto-generated Smart Stack.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Best Buy’s new 24-hour flagship sale gives you Razer laptops, Smart TVs and more devices on sale

We start today’s deals with huge savings available at Best Buy. The popular retailer has launched a new 24-hour Flash Sale event that brings up to $400 discounts on a great selection of products. First up, we find the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space selling for $1,100 with $400 savings. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop for $850 after getting a $150 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and 512Gb of storage space.
ShoppingCNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Early deals have started, more are coming

Are you already on the prowl for Prime Day deals? You should be. Although the official dates for Amazon's big shopping event haven't yet been announced, we know it's happening sometime in June -- which is not far off. We also know of at least two Prime Day-caliber deals you can get right now:
Technologymspoweruser.com

Google is teasing a major update to Wear OS

The virtual Google developer conference Google I/O is starting tomorrow and besides Android 12, Google is also teasing an update to the WearOS smartwatch platform. Unlike Android 12, nothing significant has leaked about the new version of Wear OS, but it must be good to convince Samsung to give up Tizen, which ended up being a pretty good if app-poor smartwatch operating system.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

6 Great Soundbars That Will Cost You Less Than $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When customizing a home theater, audiophiles are often torn between sound quality and...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

iOS 14 update: The new iPhone features you might not have heard about in latest Apple software update

Apple’s iOS 14.5 has finally arrived – bringing a host of new features.Two have taken up much of the attention: new anti-tracking technologies that stop advertisers watching you between apps, and the ability to unlock your phone while wearing a mask, so long as you have an Apple Watch.But as well as those major ones, iOS 14.5 brings a host of other, smaller changes, some of which might actually change your day-to-day life more.Here are the less discussed new updates in the update, which can be downloaded from the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.Podcast app updatesThe default Podcasts...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

AirPods Max can’t play lossless Apple Music at all, even wired

At this point, Apple’s claim to fame when it comes to lossless audio is just that, technically speaking, Apple Music will support the feature in the near future. What you’ll use to listen to that audio is a bit of a mystery, as far as Apple’s own ecosystem is concerned.
ElectronicsPosted by
9to5Mac

[Update: May 2021] Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone

Apple Watch can help you stay motivated to exercise and improve your health, and smart scales that sync data to the iPhone can be a fun and useful way to track your progress. If you want to easily collect your weight and other measurement data in the Health app on iPhone, the trick is to find a scale that works with HealthKit. Here are some of the current options on the market: