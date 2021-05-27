Chase Elliott’s Spotter Suspended For Alleged Assault On Pregnant Woman

Plans Chase Elliott has set for his coming races have been disrupted because Eddie D’Hondt tried to work through his legal troubles quietly. Hendricks Motorsports on Wednesday indefinitely suspended D’Hondt, Elliot’s longtime spotter, after his recent arrest on a charge of assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child came to light. The Hickory, N.C., Police Department arrested D?Hondt on May 12, but he failed to notify Hendricks Motorsports or NASCAR, instead working two subsequent races, including last weekend’s Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, which Elliott won. D’Hondt’s failure to notify his employer about his arrest violates NASCAR Cup Series rules.