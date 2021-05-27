Global Payments to test ‘hoteling’ office model at new Alpharetta location

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. Alpha Cubed Investments is pleased to announce a new office location in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and we have worked with our clients there for many years. So, we are excited to now announce the addition of a new local office location in the Las Vegas, Nevada area. As we continue to grow, we want to make sure clients can see us in the most convenient way possible for them."