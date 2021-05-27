Cancel
Alpharetta, GA

Global Payments to test ‘hoteling’ office model at new Alpharetta location

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 11 days ago
The financial technology giant is planning a new, hybrid office model when it opens its Alpharetta office later this year.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

