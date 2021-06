NEW LONDON Pastor Doug Lang from the New London Alliance Church and church member Matt Pickens presented council Monday with a proposal for a community center. It would be built on 6.6 acres on three parcels in the middle of town between East Main Street and Park Avenue. The village owns 3.383 of these acres and the other two pieces are owned by the United Methodist Church and the school. The area was the location of the old school, which was demolished around 20 years ago.