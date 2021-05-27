Caring for kids
When the pandemic hit and schools went virtual, the Hirsch family realized that students who relied on meals provided at schools would be in need. They started volunteering for the nonprofit Kids’ Meals. Daniel, a seventh grader at Emery/Weiner, continued working with Kids’ Meals as part of his Mitzvah project for his Bar Mitzvah. Through a lot of hard work, he raised nearly $3,000 for the nonprofit on his own. Daniel asked for donations and explained what they’d be used for, kept track of pledges, and thanked each person who donated. He presented Kids’ Meals with the donations as well as lunches he’d made. Here, Daniel is pictured with Kids’ Meals’ volunteer manager John Day.thebuzzmagazines.com