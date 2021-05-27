Stephanie Syjuco: Diving into the American archives—and implicating everyone—with the Bay Area artist

After a year of COVID-related closures, many families are eager to have places to go, activities to do and cool stuff to see. (No offense to the neighborhood park, but it’s time to add some new adventures to the mix!) Whether you live in the Bay Area or are planning a visit, an excursion to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is the perfect way to spend a day. This fantastic museum is welcoming families and friends back to their 170,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor galleries. You’ll love opening your kids’ eyes up to all forms of art— spurring their imagination and creativity. At SFMOMA, grownups and children alike will find their favorite ways to engage with art, culture, and each other!