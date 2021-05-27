Cancel
Start-Ups Boomed During the Pandemic. Here's How Some Entrepreneurs Found a Niche

By Michelle Fox, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the nation, sisters Angela Muhwezi-Hall and Deborah Gladney decided it was the perfect time to start a new one. It was an idea they had been mulling over for years: a hiring platform, called QuickHire, to help service industry and skilled trade workers obtain jobs. They had witnessed what they called the antiquated hiring process used by small operators and also understood the importance of this type of work.

