Tastemakers and Trendsetters: Presley Poe, Owner of Gold Studios and Cosmo Prof Artistic Team Member
In Tastemakers and Trendsetters, we talk to inspirational leaders in the world of spa, beauty, and wellness. This week we chatted with Presley Poe, owner of Gold Studios in Portland, Oregon, who is a highly sought-after stylist and colorist known for bold cuts and vivid colors. Poe is also a member of the talented Cosmo Prof Artistic Team, the destination known for all things hair and beauty. We caught up with Poe to learn more about her journey in the industry and top tips.spaandbeautytoday.com