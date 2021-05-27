Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

This Gorgeous Iowa Trail Lets You Hike Through a Cave

By Doc Holliday
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are fortunate to have a lot of places in Iowa where you can enjoy a good hike. One trail in particular is extra awesome as it allows you to hike through a natural cave. This is Maquoketa Cave. If you've never been there, it's due south from Dubuque and east of Cedar Rapids.

kcrr.com
KCRR 97.7

KCRR 97.7

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Maquoketa, IA
Lifestyle
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Maquoketa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Caves#The Cave#Features Kids#Maquoketa Caves Loop#Awesome Trail#Cave System#Loop Trail#Iowa Adventure#Rain#Spelunkers#Hawkeye State#Video#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Iowa Staterecordargusnews.com

Iowa town tries to turn city of stumps into tree oasis

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Until one afternoon last August, Cedar Rapids had always been a lush, leafy island surrounded by a sea of corn and soybeans, with its giant oaks, sycamores and other trees towering over the community’s neighborhoods and providing a shady refuge from Iowa’s steamy summer heat. It took 45 minutes to shred nearly all of those […]
Cedar Rapids, IAfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 32 for VHF channel 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-584 Docket/RM: 21-51, RM-11876.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids residents celebrate Norway's independence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — May 17 is Norway's Constitution Day. Their day to celebrate their nation as independent. While some countries celebrate with a parade, Norway has a party celebration of people gathering to eat and tell stories. That is exactly what some local residents did. The Sons of Norway...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Want a Kernels mask? You’ll have to go online shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kernels’ Diamond Shop employee Nick Lemieux can point any store patron in the right direction. Kernels’ flip-flops? All the way in the back of the shop to the right. Kernels’ bottle openers? Just near the register. Kernels’ sunscreen? Smack dab in the middle of the store. What...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Local Cedar Rapids Business Gets Colbert Shoutout

It's almost as simple as using that hashtag on social media to get a local small business recognized on Friday nights by host Stephen Colbert of CBS's "Late Show." In case you missed it last Friday, his shoutout was given to a local Cedar Rapids woman. Businesses across the country have suffered due to the pandemic, and this is a really cool opportunity for them to grow and get recognized nationally. Colbert singled out a NewBo City Market staple for his latest "Small Business Bump" segment. He mentions them around the 5:10 mark of the video below.
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Showery but not soggy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible overnight in eastern Iowa, especially for those along and south of Highway 20. A look at the extended forecast shows a more active pattern with rain chances nearly every day, but no day will be a complete washout with all day rain. This week’s showers will continue to be rather spotty and pop-up in nature with plenty of dry time mixed in.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids, IACedar Valley Daily Times

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 – June 3, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest. The inspection flights are...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”