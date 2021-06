Naugatuck police searching for driver who rammed cruiser

NAUGATUCK — Borough police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes Benz E-Class Wagon they say rammed a police cruiser Thursday. Police said an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Seth Drive at Highland Avenue. When the officer arrived, police said, the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol vehicle and drove away. Police said the cruiser sustained damage, but the officer and his K-9 were not hurt.