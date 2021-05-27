Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naugatuck, CT

Naugatuck police searching for driver who rammed cruiser

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — Borough police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes Benz E-Class Wagon they say rammed a police cruiser Thursday. Police said an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Seth Drive at Highland Avenue. When the officer arrived, police said, the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed the patrol vehicle and drove away. Police said the cruiser sustained damage, but the officer and his K-9 were not hurt.

www.mycitizensnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruiser#Naugatuck Police#Suspect#Officer#Highland Avenue#Seth Drive#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Naugatuck, CTNew Haven Register

Police: Route 8 in Naugatuck reopens after crash

NAUGATUCK — A stretch of Route 8 south was closed Monday morning after of a crash involving a dump truck, according to the state Department of Transportation. Route 8 south is closed between Exits 27 and 26 because of the crash. It was first reported by the CTDOT at 9:13 a.m.
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck police charge 2, seize drugs during traffic stop

NAUGATUCK — Police charged two men and seized an array of drugs Friday night following a traffic stop. Police said officer James Tortora made the stop at about 7:45 p.m. on Old Waterbury Turnpike near Sheridan Drive after he saw the car had illegal tints on the windows. Police said there was an odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Naugatuck, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Naugatuck Police: Pair Allegedly Busted With Mobile Drug Factory

The Naugatuck Police Department has just announced the arrests of two men from New Haven and Waterbury after a weekend traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of hundreds of narcotic pills, marijuana, marijuana edibles, cocaine, and enough packaging materials to constitute the charge of Operating a Drug Factory. According...
Naugatuck, CTmycitizensnews.com

Update: Route 8 south reopens after crash

NAUGATUCK — Route 8 south between exits 27 and 26 is reopened after a crash Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. At about 10:45 a.m., the DOT reported the scene was cleared. State police said the crash involved a pickup truck...
Naugatuck, CTRegister Citizen

Police: Overturned truck spilled soil across Naugatuck road

NAGUATUCK — A crash involving an overturned vehicle left the driver uninjured but spilled soil and oil on the roadway over the weekend, police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, police and fire units responded to Route 68 — Prospect Street — at the Fulling Mills Deli for a report of a car accident.
Naugatuck, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Traffic stop in Naugatuck leads to seizure of drugs, two arrests

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a large and varied collection of illegal drugs. Police say that on Friday, they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Old Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Sheridan Drive. During the ensuing investigation, police found 619 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 38 Focalin pills, 51 Gabapentin pills, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 14.82 oz of edible cannabis (packaged as Skittles), 10.69 ounces of leaf cannabis, packaging materials and multiple scales.