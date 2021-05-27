Week in Review: Political Surprises and Peculiar Ventures

BELGRADE – National Assembly of Serbia voted last night to trigger the procedure for amending the Constitution in the field of the country’s judicial system, one of the conditions for its EU accession. The procedure now requires the Committee on Constitutional Affairs to draw up the amendments, which will then have to be confirmed by a two-thirds majority and by the citizens in a referendum. It is uncertain when both of these steps will take place, with the Assembly Speaker Ivica Dačić announcing that the referendum might take place in the autumn of this year.