Week in Review: Political Surprises and Peculiar Ventures
Whether in the form of unexpected election outcomes or corruption designations, we bring no end of surprises outcomes and strange ventures to light. With days to go before the key second round of local elections in Croatia, all eyes are turned to the capital, Zagreb, where leftist candidate Tomislav Tomasevic is poised to take the mayorship of the city. His main rival is popular singer and now right-wing politician Miroslav Skoro.balkaninsight.com