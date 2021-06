If you’re the CEO of an A/E or environmental firm, you’re likely to get at least one unsolicited overture a month about selling your firm. (If you’re in Florida, Arizona, California, or the Carolinas; or if you specialize in transportation or water infrastructure engineering; or you design data centers or laboratories; the frequency is once a week; if you’re in Texas you’re getting contacted daily.) Chances are you disregard those messages because you’re too busy, or you are concerned that if you engage with one, it may open a Pandora’s box. But if you have a Board of Directors and multiple shareholders, you just might want (and be required) to take another approach. Here’s why and how: