Uncharted 4 Is Headed To PC, According To Sony Investor Documents
Sony is apparently planning to release Uncharted 4 on PC, according to a Sony Investor Relations document. Spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, the document contains various stats and figures relating to Sony’s gaming division. However, the document also delves into the future of PlayStation games on PC. So far, Sony has brought two of its PS4 games to PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Yet, according to the document, Uncharted 4 is also getting the PC treatment.www.gamebyte.com