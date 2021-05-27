Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Uncharted 4 Is Headed To PC, According To Sony Investor Documents

By Phil Hayton
gamebyte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is apparently planning to release Uncharted 4 on PC, according to a Sony Investor Relations document. Spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, the document contains various stats and figures relating to Sony’s gaming division. However, the document also delves into the future of PlayStation games on PC. So far, Sony has brought two of its PS4 games to PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Yet, according to the document, Uncharted 4 is also getting the PC treatment.

www.gamebyte.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted 4#Playstation 4#Ps4#Console Games#Pc Games#Sony Investor Documents#Sony Investor Relations#Steam#The Gamebyte Shop#Pc Ports#Playstation Games#Playstation Studios#Uk Customers#Naughty Dog#Featured Image Credit#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is Coming to PC

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is coming to PC, news seemingly confirmed by a new internal presentation from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sony’s Game & Network Services Segment presentation slidedeck contained a “New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios” slide, which confirms Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is coming to PC under the “more PC releases planned” section.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Sony's PS4 exclusive Days Gone has come to PC

Continuing their newfound interest in PC gaming, Sony today released 2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone for Windows. It's an open-world action game about bikers in a post-apocalyptic USA overrun with zombies (here known by the hilarious term "freakers"). While the PlayStation scloosie I crave is Bloodborne, I do broady understand that Days Gone is one of those 7/10 games which hits just the right note with some people to hold them, thrill them, kiss them, and kill them, so that's nice for them.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Super Bomberman R Online Set To head To Consoles & PC Next Week

Konami announced details today for Super Bomberman R Online as it will be released on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will officially drop on May 27th, bringing all of the action that Google Stadia players have been enjoying to all three platforms as a free-to-play game, along with some exclusives like the Metal Gear Solid veteran costume. Along with these releases, they will also be introducing new in-game seasons across the board. Each season will last three months and bring new items, cosmetics, and a new Bomber hero. You can read more about it below.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Uncharted 4” Hits PC, “God of War 2” Title

PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan has revealed that a PC version of Naughty Dog’s PS4 exclusive “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” is in the works. Ryan announced the news today as part of Sony’s Investor Relations presentation and noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for the company in the wake of success with PC versions of “Journey” and “Heavy Rain” in 2019, “Death Stranding” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” last year and “Days Gone” this year.
Video GamesComing Soon!

PlayStation Announces Uncharted 4 PC Version

During Sony’s Investor Relations presentation, PlayStation CEO and President Jim Ryan revealed that an Uncharted 4 PC version is in the works. Ryan noted that bringing exclusive titles to PC has been a new growth vector for PlayStation Studios. After the success of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, Sony will soon port over its biggest title yet, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. No date was revealed, and further details are unknown as it is only a single slide in the presentation.
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Is Uncharted 4 The Next PlayStation 4 Title Headed To PC

PlayStation’s Jim Ryan wasn’t kidding when he said PlayStation was looking to bring more titles to the PC. With Days Gone already released, many were wondering what the next game would be, and thanks to PlayStation’s recent Investor Relations report, we now know what that game is; Uncharted 4. On...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sony Releases New Image from Uncharted Film, Admits Movies Are a “Risky Venture”

The New York Times was the first to post the image. According to the Times, Sony is spending $120 million dollars to make the film, which is naturally based on game franchise of the same name. That said, the Uncharted film does not follow the plot of the games. It’s a prequel, following a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he learns from mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).
Video GamesEngadget

Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

Soon, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End won't be a PlayStation-exclusive anymore. Sony has revealed (PDF) in a report presented to investors that the title is heading to PC as part of its strategy to find new fans for its IPs and to target new geographies. Survival horror game Days Gone arrived on Steam on May 19th, so there's a chance that Uncharted will follow suit. In addition, the company has told investors that it's expecting the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 to break even in June and to become increasingly profitable in the months after that.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Sony accidentally reveals that Uncharted 4 is coming to PC

It's looking like another PS4 exclusive title — also playable on PS5 — will not be limited to PlayStation platforms for much too longer. During a Sony investor presentation, the company accidentally revealed that the critically acclaimed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be coming to PC. We believe it was maybe a tad unintentional given that Sony has not formally announced the port.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Five Strategic Questions Sony Needs to Answer at Its Investor Presentation

Sony Pictures Entertainment chief Tony Vinciquerra, one of the architects of the studio’s “arms dealer in an arms race” streaming strategy, will be a keynote speaker Thursday morning Japanese time as part of parent company Sony Group’s annual strategy presentation to staff and investors. Vinciquerra, SPE motion picture group chairman...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Miitopia (Switch)

Remember the Miis? First introduced with the Wii and carried across all Nintendo console since – albeit with reduced prevalence as of late – these are customisable characters meant to be custom creations based on yourself, your family/friends, or anything your mind can think of. What made these avatars special were that many first and third-party developers could bring these characters into the game world. We saw Miis invade titles such as Mario Kart Wii / Mario Kart 8, Wii Party, Super Smash Bros, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Wii Fit and many more. They were even involved in Nintendo’s first foray into mobile gaming through a social service dubbed MiiTomo, although this shut down after a year.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

PlayStation Games Coming to PC - What Games Will Sony Release on PC?

Not so long ago, we couldn't even fathom hearing about PlayStation games coming to PC. Console exclusives drew a clear line between what owners of different platforms could and could not play. But with the advent of subscription services and a natural perspective shift within the industry, the thought of playing PS4 and PS5 games on PC is becoming less outlandish with each passing day.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Sony Hints More PlayStation to PC Ports Are Coming!

I think many would agree that there are a huge amount of PlayStation exclusive titles we’d love to see ported to the PC. The only problem is that while they have relaxed that policy somewhat in recent years, there are still masses of amazing games that remain still only available on a PS4 or PS5. – Following the launch of Sony’s official PlayStation Studios Steam curator page, however, there is a huge hint that more titles are on the way and perhaps in the very near future!