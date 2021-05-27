Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ illustrator Lois Ehlert dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWRWx_0aDNB7Qa00

The woman who illustrated the famous children’s book “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” has died.

Lois Ehlert, who was known for her style of cutting and pasting shapes to illustrate preschool books, died at the age of 86, The Associated Press reported.

Ehlert used a primary palette of brown and green to create a coconut tree in the style used by her preschool audience, with capital letters in a rainbow of colors that are stacked at the top of the tree, nearly tipping to the ground. The text of the 1989 book repeats “Chicka chicka boom boom! Will there be enough room?”

The book sold more than 12 million copies.

She also illustrated “Color Zoo” using basic shapes to create animals in 1990 and received a Caldecott Honor as illustrator and author.

Her first book, however, was 1987′s “Growing Vegetable Soup,” published when she started illustrating children’s books in her 50s, the AP reported.

She also published “Planting a Rainbow,” “Eating the Alphabet” and “Waiting for Wings,” the AP reported.

For a complete list of her works, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
31K+
Followers
52K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Ehlert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrator#Chicka Chicka Boom Boom#Chicka Boom#Vegetable Soup#Brown Books#Text Books#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group#Preschool Books#Color Zoo#Caldecott#Colors#Basic Shapes#Green#Capital Letters#Style#Wings#Animals#Ehlert Dies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureChicago Tribune

Column: One mom’s appreciation of the creators behind ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ two sparks that ignited countless imaginations

In the span of two days, the world lost two brilliant sparks that ignited countless imaginations. Eric Carle, the creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Lois Ehlert, who illustrated “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” both died this week. Carle died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she lived for many years. She was 86.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Georgian director, screenwriter Gabriadze dies at 84

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote, has died. He was 84. His relatives and colleagues said he died Sunday of an unspecified illness in Tbilisi. Garbriadze, an...
MinoritiesWAMU

Black Entrepreneurship Booms During Pandemic

NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Andre Perry, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about a nationwide pandemic-era increase in Black-owned small businesses. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
PhotographyMidland Daily News

AP Week in Pictures: Global

MAY 29 - JUNE 4, 2021. With commemorations for the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a transparent “Sky Pool” in London and a cloudburst in Tibet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.
Recipestheelectricgf.com

Sunday Reads: June 6

The Washington Post: The backstory for ‘A River Runs Through It’ has arrived, 45 years later. ProPublica: Hundreds of PPP loans went to fake farms in absurd places. The New York Times: New NASA missions will study Venus, a world overlooked for decades. Wired: Hacker lexicon: What is a supply...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 19.80 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Celebritieswbaa.org

Jerome Socolovsky

Jerome Socolovsky is the Audio Storytelling Specialist for NPR Training. He has been a reporter and editor for more than two decades, mostly overseas. Socolovsky filed stories for NPR on bullfighting, bullet trains, the Madrid bombings and much more from Spain between 2002 and 2010. He has also been a foreign and international justice correspondent for The Associated Press, religion reporter for the Voice of America and editor-in-chief of Religion News Service. He won the Religion News Association's TV reporting award in 2013 and 2014 and an honorable mention from the Association of International Broadcasters in 2011. Socolovsky speaks five languages in addition to his native Spanish and English. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from Hebrew University and the Harvard Kennedy School. He's also a sculler and a home DIY nut.
MoviesPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New this week: 'In the Heights,' 'Loki' and 'Infinite'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Summer movies are finally starting to heat up this week with the much-anticipated debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights." The sweaty, vibrant musical about a close-knit Washington Heights neighborhood during a citywide black out is undoubtedly meant for the big screen — director Jon M. Chu (the man behind "Crazy Rich Asians" and various "Step Up" films) made sure of it — but if you can't make it to a theater, it'll be free on HBO Max starting Thursday for 31 days. And at home, you can rewind and sing along to toe-tappers like "96,000" and no strangers will look at you weirdly.
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bruce Springsteen sets Broadway return

NEW YORK — The Boss will soon be back on Broadway. Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen confirmed via Twitter on Monday that “Springsteen on Broadway” is returning for a limited summer run, starting June 26 at the St. James Theatre. Springsteen’s reprisal will mark the first Broadway show to open since...
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Distractify

Delivery Man Questioned by White Resident: "You Are Why People Get Killed"

Almost exactly a year after a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the cops on a Black man named Christian Cooper — after he asked her to put a leash on her dog in Central Park — yet another recording of a white person threatening to call police on a Black man for simply existing. This time, however, the disturbing series of events went down in San Francisco. And the delivery man questioned by a white resident is going viral for calling out the racist behavior.