Chillicothe Fire Department responds to big rig fire on Highway 36

Livingston County authorities have charged a Princeton man, claiming that he attempted to make an insurance claim for a dog bite. According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year old Glenn Raye Alderson of Princeton was working for UPS in December when he claimed that he was bite by a dog in Chillicothe. Authorities say that Alderson later returned to the residence and offered to split insurance money 50-50 with the dog’s owners if they cooperated with his report. It is alleged Alderson was attempting to get anywhere from $10,000 to $100,00 in insurance money.