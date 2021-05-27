Chillicothe Fire Department responds to big rig fire on Highway 36
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fire on Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on May 26th. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Peterbilt truck and its flatbed lowboy trailer on fire. The lowboy had a dozer on it, but it was not on fire. The fire was contained to the running gear/tire area of the truck, front hitch area of the lowboy, and rear sleeper area of the cab. The rear of the truck and front of the trailer were extinguished.www.kttn.com