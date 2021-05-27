Cancel
Chillicothe, MO

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to big rig fire on Highway 36

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fire on Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on May 26th. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Peterbilt truck and its flatbed lowboy trailer on fire. The lowboy had a dozer on it, but it was not on fire. The fire was contained to the running gear/tire area of the truck, front hitch area of the lowboy, and rear sleeper area of the cab. The rear of the truck and front of the trailer were extinguished.

www.kttn.com
