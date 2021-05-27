Cancel
Wilson, Dominique Ameen - (2) counts of DUI and 1 additional charge

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

On May 23, 2021, at 0139 hours, Officer W. Clay Smoker, conducted a traffic stop of a Jeep Liberty in the area of Columbia Avenue and Hershey Mill Road for a traffic violation of Required Position And Method Of Turning. The Jeep Liberty traveled west in the westbound travel lane then entered the center left-turn only lane then re-entered the westbound travel lane. Officer Smoker made contact with the driver, Dominique Ameen Wilson, 29, of Mountville. During Officer Smoker's interaction with Wilson, he observed several cues of impairment. Officer Smoker conducted field sobriety tests on Wilson. As a result of Officer Smoker's investigation, he arrested Wilson for two counts of DUI, and one count of Required Position And Method Of Turning.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
News Break
Public Safety
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Edge, Michael J - DUI-Drugs and 4 additional charges

On the 24th of April, Officers observed a vehicle that was in a left hand turn lane make an abrupt right hand turn onto Lincoln Hwy from Durham Road. The vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, Michael J. Edge, ID'd by his PA DL. While speaking with Edge, officers were able to detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person. Edge was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, which he was unable to complete. Edge was arrested for suspected DUI. Blood work analysis indicated the presence of alcohol and other illegal narcotics in Edge's system at the time of the stop. Charges were filed via summons.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Downey, Marcie - Dui and 2 additional charges

On the 2nd of April, an officer participating in an aggressive driving detail observed a vehicle approach his location on Lincoln Hwy and then make a U-Turn. As the vehicle turned around, there was no registration plate on the back of the vehicle. The officer then went to stop the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the officer made contact with the driver and sole occupant, Marcie Downey, ID'd by her PA Driver's License. While speaking with Downey, the officer could detect the odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person. Downey was asked to step out and participate in field sobriety exercises. The odor of alcohol was still coming from Downey's breath and person and she was unable to complete the field sobriety exercises. Downey was arrested for suspected DUI.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Merz, Joseph W - Dui and 2 additional charges

One the 9th of April, officers were clearing a traffic stop when they observed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle began to drift across the white roadway marking lines. The vehicle stopped in the area of Centre and Lincoln Hwy. Upon approaching the vehicle, there was a sole occupant, ID'd by his PA DL as Joseph W. Merz. While speaking with Merz, officers could detect the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person. Merz was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises which he was unable to complete. Merz was arrested for suspected DUI and will be sent a summons to come to court.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Barnes, Jeromey - (1 Count) DUI General Impairment (M) and 4 additional charges

Jeromey C. Barnes, 39 from Lock Haven has been charged with 1 count each of the following: Driving Under The Influence (General Impairment), Driving Under The Influence (Highest Rate BAC), Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked (DUI Related), Public Drunkenness and Driving Without a License. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in the 100 block of Silvermine Rd. in Pequea Township. On 4/22/21 at approx. 9:50 PM, Sgt. Burger observed a vehicle traveling slowly on Silvermine Rd in the area of the Silvermine Park. The vehicle nearly came to a complete stop on the roadway and yelling could be heard from the vehicle. The vehicle than continued slowly down the roadway. Sgt. Burger followed the vehicle as it slowly traveled and then stopped in the travel lane for no apparent reason. The driver then began yelling profanities out the window. A traffic stop was initiated and Barnes was found to be the driver. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol with a BAC more than .23%, nearly three times the legal limit. On 5/29/21 the above charges were filed at MDJ Benner's office.
Gordonville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Smucker, Andrew Lee - (3) Counts of DUI (M)

On May 24, 2021 at approximately 9:13 pm NHPD officers were on routine patrol near the intersection of Peters Road and Mentzer Road (Earl Township). A vehicle was observed drifting across the lines on the roadway. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as Andrew Smucker (age 18 of Gordonville). Smucker exhibited numerous signs of intoxication and was unable to complete field sobriety tests as they were demonstrated. Smucker was arrested for DUI. A test later showed that Smucker had a BAC of .168%.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Rehfuss, John R - Dui and 2 additional charges

On the 4th of April, officers were dispatched to the area of Woodland Ave and Bellevue Ave for the report of a 2 vehicle accident. Upon speaking the driver of one car, ID"d as John R Rehfuss, he indicated that he had stopped for the stop sign on Woodland Ave and thought that a vehicle traveling on Bellevue Ave would stop for their stop sign and proceeded through the intersection. There are no posted stop signs for vehicles on Bellevue Ave. While speaking to Rehfuss, officers could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person, even outside of the vehicle. Rehfuss was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises which he was unable to complete. Rehfuss was arrested for suspected DUI and will be sent a summons to appear in court.
Columbia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Raymond, Kelsi J - (1) Count Felony Strangulation and 2 additional charges

Strangulation / False Imprisonment / Harassment Arrest, 12:45 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1300 block Harrisburg Pike (MT) – Kelsi J. Raymond, F/21, of Columbia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Raymond refused to allow the victim to leave a room. Raymond continually put her hand over the mouth of the victim so their calls for help could not be heard. Raymond also grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed for approximately two (2) minutes, and to the degree where the victim could not breathe. She was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Brune, Christopher Daniel - 75 3802 B HIGH RATE OF ALCOHOL (M) and 2 additional charges

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer observed an operator of a vehicle fail to activate the vehicle's turn signals at two different intersections as the operator was maneuvering turns. The Officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher D. Brune. The Officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from C. Brune's breath, and he exhibited slurred speech. C. Brune agreed to perform a standard field sobriety tests to determine impairment. C. Brune displayed multiple signs and symptoms of impairment. C. Brune was taken into custody and transported to the DUI Center, where he agreed to submit a sample of his blood for chemical testing. Based on the blood results, charges were filed.
Terre Haute, INmymixfm.com

Wilson charged with murder; counsel appointed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man appeared in Vigo County court Thursday for an initial hearing on charges of murder and auto theft stemming from the death of his mother. Michael Wilson, 40, was arrested last week after his mother, 72-year-old Gayle Wilson was found dead at...
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Kulp, Gerald Douglas - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

On May 30, 2021 NHPD was dispatched to a minor crash in the Ashlea Gardens complex located at 150 Ashlea Gardens (New Holland Borough). Officers arrived and spoke with an individual who had her vehicle backed into by a male who was attempting to park next to her. She stated that the male had gone back in to his apartment and that he appeared intoxicated. Officers made contact with the male who was identified as Gerald Kulp (age 47 of New Holland).
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Warfle, Alexander J - 18 3304(a)(5) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (M2) and 1 additional charge

On Wednesday, April 18, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Green and White Fields for a "criminal mischief," report. The Officer discovered individuals inside the batting cages area. The individuals were sitting, standing, and pulling on the netting of the batting cages, which caused the structure poles to bend inward, damaging the entire cage. One of the individuals were identified as Alexander J. Warfle. Charges were filed.
Law Enforcementcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bolognese, Joe Michael David - Dui and 2 additional charges

On May 21, 2021 at approximately 0005 hrs., the East Pennsboro Township police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving in an unsafe manner and traffic violations. While making contact with the driver the officers could detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage. The operator was identified as Joe Bolognese of Enola. Officers asked Bolognese to step from the vehicle and conduct standardized field sobriety tests. Bolognese failed those sobriety tests and the officers attempted to take the operator into custody. Bolognese became violent and a fight ensued onto the ground with the operator. Bolognese was arrested and taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for a blood test. The officers sustained minor injuries during the fight. Bolognese was then transported to Cumberland County prison for processing. Charges were filed before MDJ Sanderson.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Statler, Riley J - Title 18 3304(a)(5) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (M2) and 1 additional charge

On Wednesday, April 18, 2021, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Green and White Fields for a "criminal mischief," report. The Officer discovered individuals inside the batting cages area. The individuals were sitting, standing, and pulling on the netting of the batting cages, which caused the structure poles to bend inward, damaging the entire cage. One of the individuals were identified as Riley J. Statler. Charges were filed.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Selvey, Jayden Markees - (18) 6106 (A)(1) Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License and 2 additional charges

On May 28, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Jayden M. Selvey was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On April 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Capital City Mall to assist Dauphin County Parole and Swatara Township Police. These agencies were actively searching for several individuals that had been involved in a robbery in Swatara Twp. in which two firearms were displayed. One of the individuals had been wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the robbery due to being on probation in Dauphin County.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Tomassetti, Mark Anthony - Driving under the influence of alcohol (M) and 1 additional charge

NLCRPD arrested Mark Anthony Tomassetti, of Lititz, for DUI combination of alcohol and drugs, and driving without an ignition interlock as required from previous a DUI conviction. Mark was stopped for a traffic violation from the 2000 block of West Main Street in Clay Township. During the investigation he was found to be under the influence and driving a vehicle that was not equipped with an ignition interlock as required by his limited license.
Newville, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Hockensmith, Cole Jordon - (1 count) 35 780-113 (a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

On 05-24-2021 at approximately 2156 the Newville Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South High St and East Big Spring Ave. The Officer observed a distinct and obvious odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The vehicle contained a female driver and two male passengers. The Officer spoke to the female operator who gave consent to search. A vehicle search was conducted which led to the discovery of drug and drug paraphernalia in one of the male passengers belongings. The male passenger was identified as Cole Hockensmith of Newville.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Fletcher, Marsean - DUI - Drug related and 1 additional charge

On the 22nd of April, officers observed a vehicle traveling on Lincoln Hwy that had a dark tint on all of the windows that prohibited the viewing of the inside of the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, Marsean Fletcher. He was ID'd by his pa DL. While speaking with Marsean, officers could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They could also see that Marsean had blood-shot watery eyes and he was asked to perform field sobriety testing. During the testing, Marsean displayed poor performance and slowed reaction times indicating impairment. Marsean was arrested for DUI-Drugs and will be sent a summons to appear in court.
Law Enforcementcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Anderson, Zahir Marvin - (18) 6110.2 (a) Firearm with Altered Manufacturer's Number and 2 additional charges

On May 28, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Zahir M. Anderson was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On April 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Capital City Mall to assist Dauphin County Parole and Swatara Township Police. These agencies were actively searching for several individuals that had been involved in a robbery in Swatara Twp. in which two firearms were displayed. One of the individuals had been wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the robbery due to being on probation in Dauphin County.