Wilson, Dominique Ameen - (2) counts of DUI and 1 additional charge

Jeromey C. Barnes, 39 from Lock Haven has been charged with 1 count each of the following: Driving Under The Influence (General Impairment), Driving Under The Influence (Highest Rate BAC), Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked (DUI Related), Public Drunkenness and Driving Without a License. The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in the 100 block of Silvermine Rd. in Pequea Township. On 4/22/21 at approx. 9:50 PM, Sgt. Burger observed a vehicle traveling slowly on Silvermine Rd in the area of the Silvermine Park. The vehicle nearly came to a complete stop on the roadway and yelling could be heard from the vehicle. The vehicle than continued slowly down the roadway. Sgt. Burger followed the vehicle as it slowly traveled and then stopped in the travel lane for no apparent reason. The driver then began yelling profanities out the window. A traffic stop was initiated and Barnes was found to be the driver. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol with a BAC more than .23%, nearly three times the legal limit. On 5/29/21 the above charges were filed at MDJ Benner's office.