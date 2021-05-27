Wilson, Dominique Ameen - (2) counts of DUI and 1 additional charge
On May 23, 2021, at 0139 hours, Officer W. Clay Smoker, conducted a traffic stop of a Jeep Liberty in the area of Columbia Avenue and Hershey Mill Road for a traffic violation of Required Position And Method Of Turning. The Jeep Liberty traveled west in the westbound travel lane then entered the center left-turn only lane then re-entered the westbound travel lane. Officer Smoker made contact with the driver, Dominique Ameen Wilson, 29, of Mountville. During Officer Smoker's interaction with Wilson, he observed several cues of impairment. Officer Smoker conducted field sobriety tests on Wilson. As a result of Officer Smoker's investigation, he arrested Wilson for two counts of DUI, and one count of Required Position And Method Of Turning.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com