Boy, did I want this to be the Matt Duffy game. He had another fantastic game, including his first homer as a Cub. He drove in five runs, including a go-ahead run in the 10th inning. But none of it was enough as for the Cubs pitching staff was completely unable to stop a fairly ho hum Tigers lineup. It’s a shame that Duffy’s supreme effort went to waste. It was by WPA, the third best game of the season. Some of you might recall that 10 days ago, he put up the highest WPA of the season. This from a guy who was almost an afterthought signing has been one of the most valuable players on the team through 38 games.