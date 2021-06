There’s a familiar saying particularly among music fans, “Music Is Therapy”, that in relation to The High Plains Drifters and their new, upcoming EP ‘Songs Of Love And Loss’, is both powerful and poignant. The collection turns emotions into music, with lead single “Since You’ve Been Gone” written from a very personal perspective, as it tells the story of a break-up lead singer and lyricist Larry went through in his 20’s. PopWrapped chatted with the band to discover more about the EP and what they’ve learned about themselves over the years as people and artists as well as which track fans will get to hear next.