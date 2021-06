Co-hosts Terri and Helene are joined tonight by Kate Cox to discuss what the pandemic has been teaching her about belonging in a place, community, work, and life. Kate has 2 decades of experience across the non-profit sector- in philanthropy, capacity building, strategic planning, project management and community-based social work. She currently works as Associate Director of Development for the Bard Prison Initiative and prior to BPI, worked as Capacity Building Advisor for the New York Council on Nonprofits and spent many years supporting community and national public radio and other story-telling endeavors. Kate lives in Rhinecliff, NY with her husband and son.