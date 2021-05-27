Cancel
University partners with students to further educate community on sustainability

The Daily Collegian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – To continue Penn State’s commitment toward a sustainable future, University leaders are working with the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) and various student organizations to educate the Penn State community and update student leaders on Penn State’s overarching actions toward sustainability and its energy-related investment strategies.

news.psu.edu
State
Pennsylvania State
