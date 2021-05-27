University partners with students to further educate community on sustainability

The University Center of the Mountains provides a chance for students to earn a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree without having to leave Hazard. The UCM is based on the Hazard Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College. Executive Director Dr. Deronda Mobelini is proud of the transfer support services offered to students throughout the academic year. She is especially proud when she sees students moving on to institutions of higher learning, and the UCM’s annual Transfer Signing Celebration is designed to recognize this important step. Several students were featured this year. Hunter Brashear, Jacob Napier, and Katherine Brianna Combs are three who are enrolled in the Criminal Justice Program at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), taking their EKU classes in the UCM. Three additional students are earning a bachelor’s of arts in social work (BASW) - Melinda Caudill, Christine Adams, and Danita Caudill-on the UCM partner’s UK-CERH Hazard Campus. Joe Wilson is attending Morehead State University, working on his online classes in the UCM. These are just a few of the students who are able to move forward to achieve their educational attainment goals through the support of the University Center of the Mountains and the UCM partners.