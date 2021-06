Work to re-open a major U.S. pipeline by the end of the week is underway. Experts say in the meantime, you should try to limit your travel if you can. The Colonial Pipeline provides millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel everyday in states in the southern and eastern parts of the country. It runs through Alabama from Houston to the East Coast. The company says they were forced to shut down all four of their pipelines to try to limit the scope of a cyberattack.