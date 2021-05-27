West Virginia stuns No. 2 Texas in Big 12 Conference Tournament

The West Virginia baseball team pulled off a shocking upset on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. West Virginia (25-25, 8-16 Big 12) had its ace on the mound in senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (6-5). Wolf pitched a complete game and allowed just five hits, one run and struck out seven batters. This was the second-straight win for the Mountaineer ace against the Longhorns as he defeated them on May 20.