That time Louis Vuitton made a netbook

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI occasionally chance across the Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Handheld PC, released in 2003 and a rare find on eBay, Tradesey, Yahoo Japan, etc. You'll pay through the nose for what is, in essence, an NEC MobilePro in LVMC livery: a low-end but surprisingly snappy instant-on clamshell device running Windows CE.

boingboing.net
