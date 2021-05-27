That time Louis Vuitton made a netbook

Napoléon Bonaparte missed out on being a Louis Vuitton client—the French leather-goods firm launched in 1854, long after the end of his reign—but the new lanterns in the brand’s Objets Nomades line of travel-inspired home products would have met with the emperor’s approval. Modeled after the honeycombs constructed by bees, the Bonaparte symbol, young Treviso-based product designers Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto have tucked a rechargeable LED inside a mouth-blown glass vessel and then wrapped that illuminated core in an elegant network of openwork leather straps. As with previous Objets Nomades offerings, from a hammock by Atelier Oï to a mirror by Marcel Wanders, every element is handmade by European artisans. Zanellato/Bortotto also built brand echoes into their glowing concept: The handle recalls those used on the firm’s legendary bags, as do the spherical brass feet affixed beneath the bases of the lanterns, which are available in two sizes and two color combos (red berry and pistachio). The light cast is fragmented and mysterious, a scattering of starry shapes that, the design duo explains, “gently illuminate precious moments.” louisvuitton.com.