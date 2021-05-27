Using business intelligence to maximizes sales team performance

Specialized in disaster recovery, First Onsite takes care of any restoration projects that may arise, regardless of the kind of damage or scale. When the unexpected happens, responsiveness is key. This is the guiding principle of the company’s Southeast Florida division, where preparedness and timeliness are critical components of the job. These attributes have only been amplified and emphasized over the past year, in which the pandemic has forced people to pivot and react quickly when needed. From one day to the next, the team went from working out of their office and warehouse to working from home. For a company that relies heavily on team collaboration and in-person work, they had to find ways to keep the business moving without interruption. The implementation of technology was instrumental, allowing them to persevere and thrive like never before.