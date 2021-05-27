Joe Dills: Dills for trustee: Time for change in Union Twp.

One hundred and eleven years ago President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed, “it is not the critic who counts…The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena….” That speech, called “Citizenship in a Republic,” urges us to consider which kind of citizen we choose to be. [caption id="attachment_83915" align="alignright" width="240"] Joe Dills, candidate for Ohio’s 65th House District.[/caption] I’ve made my choice. That’s why I am announcing my run for Union Township Trustee. A township trustee is perhaps one of the least discussed and understood political offices and yet, it has the biggest impact on our daily lives and finances. A township trustee has the power to levy taxes, make zoning decisions, create a climate for local business, and fund our police and fire departments. Unfortunately, Union Township residents are being shortchanged by a lack of communication from our leadership. But I am listening to you. As I speak with residents, I keep hearing the same things: business owners are faced with poor communication and an unfriendly environment created by our current leaders; unpopular policies are forced on communities who don’t want them – remember the Miller Place development off of Rumpke Road? Residents are suffering under higher and higher taxes, despite being surrounded by development projects. We can do better, but we need to elect someone who will do something about it. The status quo is not going to get the job done – we need change. Union Township deserves a trustee whose values match those of his neighbors. As a veteran of the United States Air Force, I know what it means to put service over self. I have started several businesses – some were successful and some failed – so I know what it takes to create jobs, and I know how government can hurt or help. I am raising my children in Union Township and, as a longtime resident, no one is more invested in its future than I am. My objectives are simple: represent your voice. Because this campaign isn’t about me: it’s about us. I will fight for transparency and will work to create a friendly business environment that helps everyone – not just a select few. We need to carefully consider zoning decisions so that we can grow our local economy while maintaining the suburban feel of our community. Most importantly, I promise to manage our budget wisely, just like you do at home. Tax increases should always be a last resort. There is much that needs changed. The question is: what are we going to do about it? In this November’s election, we will have the opportunity to change our community for the better. Throughout these next few months, I look forward to earning your confidence, your vote, and your trust.