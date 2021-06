One month after The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was taking a leave of absence to focus on her well-being, she gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to. On Wednesday, the 53-year-old TV personality posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing herself in a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. According to Mayo Clinic, several medical conditions—including severe anemia, decompression sickness, and burns—are treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which allows a person to breathe in "pure oxygen in a pressurized environment." Inside, "the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure" to promote healing within the body.