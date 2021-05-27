Texans can now schedule free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for groups of 5 or more

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that in partnership with Free Clinics of Iowa, it is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Des Moines, Iowa, and nearby communities. Altogether, six clinics will be hosted by the two organizations. At each clinic, individuals will be able to choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older and requires two doses, and the Janssen vaccine is available for individuals 18 years of age and older and requires only one dose. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent. Individuals who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.