Texans can now schedule free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for groups of 5 or more

By Karen Brooks Harper
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoker nights, yoga classes in the park, birthday parties and family reunions: All of them can become free COVID-19 vaccine clinics under Texas’ mobile vaccination program that expanded on Tuesday — part of an effort to increase vaccine rates as supply increases and demand across the nation slips. Groups of...

Iowa Statedmcityview.com

Hy-Vee Partners with Free Clinics of Iowa to Host a Series of Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in June

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that in partnership with Free Clinics of Iowa, it is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Des Moines, Iowa, and nearby communities. Altogether, six clinics will be hosted by the two organizations. At each clinic, individuals will be able to choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech is available for individuals 12 years of age and older and requires two doses, and the Janssen vaccine is available for individuals 18 years of age and older and requires only one dose. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have parental or guardian consent. Individuals who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.
Public Healthwallawallawa.gov

Appointments are now available for COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic on June 2

As follows is a message from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health:. Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) and health care partners will open a first-dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, June 2 from 3-5 p.m. One hundred appointments are live now. Additionally, there will be second-dose clinics on Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 3.
Home & Gardenbemidjinow.com

COVID-19 vaccines available at Bemidji walk-in clinic

Starting today, Sanford Bemidji will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-in patients. Anyone who is 12-years-old or older may receive a COVID shot at the 1611 Anne Street Clinic. Current Sanford patients can schedule ahead through MyChart or by calling 333-4705. The Walk-in Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m....
South Holland, ILNWI.com

Free COVID-19 clinic to be held in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Fresenius Kidney Care are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Illinois residents. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Fresenius Medical Care South Holland at 17225 S. Paxton Avenue. The vaccine clinic is...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinic during inaugural VivaMKE Marketplace

We are pleased to share the news that TOMORROW – Saturday, June 5th – there will be a great opportunity for those who have not been vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated for FREE during the first ever VivaMKE Marketplace. The Wisconsin Hispanic...
Houston, TXcw39.com

HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID-19 vaccine Pop-up sites

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week the Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 23 sites. From now until May 30th , Health Department-affiliated vaccination sites will be accepting walk-ins and appointments. This is a list of Pop-up Sites in the Houston area:. Pop-up Sites...
wlad.com

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Danbury today

The state Department of Public Health-Griffin Health yellow minivan is back in Danbury and will continue to park at various locations throughout the City this month. The Mobile Vaccination Team is holding a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sacred Heart Church on Cottage Street from 3pm to 7pm. No appointment is needed. Tomorrow is the final Danbury COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rogers Park Middle School, run by the City's Health Department.
miltonindependent.com

Here are the local walk-in clinics where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend and Monday

Dozens of new walk-in clinics will be available this weekend and Monday for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Phil Scott previously announced that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population (those age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove remaining restrictions. As of Thursday, it was at 78.6% of eligible Vermonters, needing 7,878 more people to reach the goal.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at Metalsa

Metalsa, the Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation and Baptist Health Hardin have collaborated to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday. The Industrial Park Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be from 6 a.m. to noon and 2 to 8 p.m. at Metalsa in the parking lot, 750 N. Black Branch Road in Elizabethtown.