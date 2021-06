Keys for preventing burnout and planning for succession. This pandemic season has been anything but easy for many leaders and professions, including pastors and church leaders. Until recently, many could not have face-to-face contact with members, particularly the congregation’s aging members, due to COVID-19. However, the release of the vaccine and the CDC’s guidance that those fully vaccinated can visit others who are also vaccinated allows pastors to see and care for their members once again face-to-face.