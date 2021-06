The only thing that prevented Newark Academy from winning another group title last year was a pandemic. Back at Mercer County Park this time around, the No. 1-ranked Minutemen kept the train going by defeating No. 3 Pingry, 5-0, in the Non-Public final. It is their 10th title in a row and state-high 27th all-time. This season, due to many opt-outs within the private school ranks, North Jersey and South Jersey Non-Public A and B shrunk down to North, Non-Public and South, Non-Public so there is only one team representing that side of the lane this year.