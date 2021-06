It's kind of a miracle whenever an entertainment production actually comes together. There are so many things that can go wrong, and live theater presents its own unique list of challenges. On any given performance on any given night, anything could go wrong. In spite of this, Lin-Manuel Miranda was able to produce two show-stopping, history-making Broadway musicals. The "one that started it all" for him, is In the Heights. But who was in the original cast for the celebrated production?