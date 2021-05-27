WATCH: Food or female? Male panda boldly refuses one

What was it like for you growing up with textured hair?. Growing up I found myself, at such a young age, wondering why my hair was different than the girls around me, than the girls in movies, magazines, etc. I grew up desperately wanting my hair to be straight, to be able to just run my fingers through, and to simply just love my hair. In most of my schools (I went to quite a few), there weren't many girls with my kind of hair, if not any at all. I remember wanting straight hair so bad, after I'd wash my hair, I would wear it in a sleek, tight bun before bed so that in the morning my hair would be dry and my curls all stretched out to the point of being straight. Once I hit High School, I started just embracing my curls the way they were, still lacking proper knowledge on how to care for them.