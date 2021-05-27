Cancel
Houston, TX

WATCH: Food or female? Male panda boldly refuses one

By Rachel Estrada
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) This video from Denmark’s Copenhagen Zoo is a perfect example of why pandas are endangered. The female “presents” her sexy side again and again, to the male for quite some time. However, he’s like, “No thanks. I’d rather gnaw on this tasty bamboo.”

