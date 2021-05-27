7 Effects of Modern Gadgets on Children Development

Let’s be honest, modern gadgets play a huge role in our life! Moreover, today’s kids learn how to use technology first even before they could walk or tie their shoelaces. Research demonstrates that on average, children spend almost 8 hours a day staring at screens. Really, you hardly see a kid or a teen without a screen wherever you go: parks, waiting rooms, restaurants, and more. Yes, our kids are “digital natives”! But is it so bad? Although the negative effects of technology are a popular topic of conversations and often hit the news, digital devices are widely used in educational settings.